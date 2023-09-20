President Akufo-Addo has called on the international community to support Africa in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel and the rampant coups across the continent.

In his speech at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Akufo-Addo said the instability in the Sahel has put West African countries under severe political pressure and economic strain.

He urged the international community to provide immediate support to help the region recover and improve the standard of living of those affected.

President Akufo-Addo also told the Assembly that it was time for Europe and its allies to reciprocate the support of Africans during the Second World War by helping the continent eliminate terrorism and coups.

“Instability in the Sahel and widespread terrorist activities have put West African countries under severe political pressure and economic strain. Several countries in the region have lost vast stretches of territory to the rampaging terrorists. Coup d’états have reemerged as what some mistakenly hope would be the solution to the threats that confront their nations,” he said.

“We, in the West African Region, are trying as best as we can, under the very trying conditions we face, to deal with the situation. We are convinced that the conflicts that continue to plague our continent and our Region, in particular, would be more satisfactorily resolved if the international community was to support, not undermine, the efforts of our regional and continental organisations to deal with them,” he added.

“Africans fought and died in the Second World War in defence of Europe and her Allies, who reset the world towards the path of peace and prosperity that their nations and citizens have enjoyed for decades now. It is surely time for the world to reciprocate in our time of need,” President Akufo-Addo said.