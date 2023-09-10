President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned two Boundary Class Ships and a multi-purpose oil spillage detector ship for the Western Naval Command and the Ghana Maritime Authority, respectively.

The Boundary Class Ships and the multi-purpose oil spillage detector ships were donated by the United States government to help the two security institutions ensure adequate security and safety for Ghana’s territorial waters.

The President, while commending the U.S. government for helping to strengthen Ghana’s maritime security, said his government is committed to protecting Ghana’s blue economy.

The Western Regional Marine Surveyor of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Engineer Michael Kwaw Nunoo, spoke about the efficiency that the multi-purpose vessel will bring to the work of the Ghana Maritime Authority.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced an over 70% upward adjustment of the farm gate price of cocoa beans from GH¢800 to GH¢1,308 per bag for the new cocoa season.

According to the President, the increase is the highest in West Africa in the last 15 years.

The President made this announcement at Tepa in the Ashanti Region during the opening of the 2023/2024 cocoa season.

The increase comes after cocoa farmers have in recent times intensified calls for an upward review of cocoa prices to prevent the prevalence of smuggling and the situation where cocoa farmers give out their lands to illegal miners.