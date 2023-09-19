The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has reimbursed a total of GH₵283,000 initially allocated for administrative purposes from the Assembly’s Common Fund.

During a Public Accounts Committee hearing in Ho, Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso West Municipality, defended the utilization of GH₵ 751,000 from the Assembly’s Common Fund.

It was disclosed that they were supposed to have spent GH₵197,000 on a rental property instead of GH₵751,000.

“We are still renting for the Assembly block, and it has been refunded to the District Assembly Common Fund account as recommended,” she said.

In addition, the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly clarified that it did utilize its COVID-19 fund to educate 15 schools within the municipality.

This clarification came in response to the committee’s claims of the Assembly’s non-utilization of the COVID-19 fund.

“It has been utilised, in fact, payments have been made to the Ghana Health Service, it was used for sensitization in all the basic schools. We did 12 to 15 basic schools sensitising them on COVID-19,” Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah stated.