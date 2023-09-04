Sheila Wristberg, the dynamic CEO of iRisk Management Limited, has been awarded the prestigious title of “Young Insurance Professional of the Year 2022” at the highly anticipated Ghana Insurance Excellence Awards 2022. The third edition of this prominent industry event took place on August 26, 2023, at the renowned Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Insurance Excellence Awards is the pinnacle of recognition within the insurance sector, celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry. Sheila Wristberg’s remarkable accomplishment underlines her remarkable leadership and the transformative impact she has had on the insurance landscape in Ghana.

The rigorous selection process for these coveted awards involved a distinguished panel of judges, all esteemed figures in the insurance industry, ensuring the highest standards of evaluation. KPMG supervised the awarding process to maintain transparency and fairness.

Sheila Wristberg’s accolade as “Young Insurance Professional of the Year” is a testament to her unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and outstanding contributions to the industry. Under her guidance, iRisk Management Limited has ascended to the upper echelons of the insurance sector, consistently ranking among the top 5 revenue-generating companies.

Wristberg’s innovative strategies and commitment to excellence have not only driven her company’s success but have also earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and competitors alike.

iRisk Management Limited congratulates Sheila Wristberg on this remarkable achievement, further establishing her as a pioneering figure in the Ghanaian insurance arena.