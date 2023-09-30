The biggest corporate sporting event organised by Citi FM/Citi TV, dubbed Citi Business Olympics, has lived up to the hype as participating companies have been sharing their experiences.

Thousands of staff of various institutions in Ghana gathered at the Eden Heights Sports Complex on Saturday, September 30, 2023, to compete among themselves in different sporting disciplines with the hope of flying high the flags of their firms.

Citinewsroom has been speaking to some of the sponsors of the 2023 edition of the Citi Business Olympics as well as participating firms.

Hollard Insurance

Our first microphone was at the tent of the team from Hollard Insurance Company, where we interacted with Stella Blankson of the Reinsurance Department.

She explained that, while networking and having fun during the sporting event, they want to use the platform given them to sell their products and also sensitise participants on the need to sign up for insurance with Hollard.

Workers in the hospitality industry were in full swing.

Alisa Hotels

Chef Michael Quainoo of Alisa Hotels, indicated that they have sporting activities they embark on monthly to keep their staff fit.

He expressed appreciation to Citi TV/Citi FM for putting up such an event which gives room for bonding and connections.

“As you know, we are an organization, we will also manage people. At the end of every month that’s Fridays, we do something called Alisa lifestyle, where we bring our guests and our staff together to do aerobics. And I happen to be the chairman of our sports programmes. Today, we are here, we have joined other companies in the Citi Business Olympics.”

“We are happy and we are going to continue to be part of this event. This is not our first time participating, last year we were around and we won some trophies. Our men are participating in the football and other games. We are keeping our fingers crossed to win the utmost award,”

The courier services were also around with their teams.

Ghana Post

in an interview with General Manager/HR of Ghana Post, Winifred Kouro highlighted the importance of Citi Business Olympics to their staff who aim to distress and mingle.

“Citi tv/Citi FM’s event has been very important to us, and it’s been championed and organised by the HR department. HR, we deal with people and people’s issues. And that is why we are particularly very excited to be here. Number one, we are not here only to win trophies. That is not our number one priority. Our number one priority is our people’s engagement to bring our people in here to relax, distress and mingle. That is our number one priority. So it’s not just about winning.”

She added, “We always win the trophies, last year we won about four trophies, and this year we are going to win. So we are here to have fun and to win and also to sell our company because it’s a very big platform for us to know the concerns of our clients. We really appreciate Citi FM for giving us this platform. Citi FM is big platform, and we have been getting some clients through the run-up to the event through their interview and jama sessions. So we are very grateful, we are here to enjoy and to relax our staff”.

East Cantonments Pharmacy

The companies in the pharmaceutical industry were also in full gear to compete. The Business Support Officer of East Cantonments Pharmacy, Adwoa Afari, underscored the importance of the event to their company.

She stated that they decided to participate this year after years of hearing stories about participating companies.

“This is our first time participating. We have been hearing stories about companies participating every year, so we decided to participate this year. And so far so good. We hope to win some trophies,” she expressed hope.

Unicom Chemist

The Wholesale Manager of Unicom Chemist, Emmanuel Hayford, stated that Citi Business Olympics serves as a huge platform for them to sell their wide range of products and services.

“We provide quality healthcare solutions to our clients. And so this is a great platform for us to reach out to our customers. We are here to showcase the variety of medicines we have that can cure different sicknesses. So we thought it’s nice to be here to showcase the product, so they know where to get affordable and quality products,” Mr Hayford explained.

Universal Motors

The Senior Sales/Marketing Executive of Universal Motors, Prince Ebo Paintsil, said this is a platform for them to grab new clients stressing that they have been having fruitful interactions with some prospective clients.

“Universal Motors is participating in the Citi Business Olympics because there are some other opportunities in one way or the other and management decided that we join, who knows. So far so good, I have been seeing prospective clients coming around with some questions, some also want to go on a test drive so we are ready. Universal motors since we started assembling cars in Ghana, it has been good,” Mr. Paintsil underscored.

Payangel

The Business Relationship Manager of Payangel, Delali Kotoka, said they have interacting with patrons about their remittance services which have taken off in some countries.

The companies expressed their appreciation to Citi FM/Citi TV for giving them such a huge platform to showcase their products and services.

Staff from various institutions are currently participating in a variety of sporting disciplines, including 7-a-side football, basketball, sack race, volleyball, tug of war, and arm wrestling.

The Citi Business Olympics 2023, is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM. And proudly sponsored by Lozaty Lozenges from Unicom Chemist Ltd., EK Brand Consult, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Hollard Insurance, Voltic Ghana Ltd, FanYogo, Yango and Universal Motors.