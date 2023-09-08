The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has recused himself from any disciplinary action involving the three senior police officers who were implicated in a leaked tape plotting his removal with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Citinewsroom.com has gathered that Dampare has decided not to be part of the disciplinary action and will allow the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Police Council to decide the fate of COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.

The three senior police officers were interdicted by the Police Service on Thursday, September 7, but the service later rescinded the decision.

The police in a statement dated September 7, indicated that the decision to suspend the interdiction of the three police officers was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament.

The statement added that the Service would commence disciplinary proceedings into the officers’ conduct upon the completion of the parliamentary probe.

“Following the interdiction of COP/Mr George Alex Mensah, Supt/Mr Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Supt/Mr George Lysander Asare in connection with the leaked audio tape, the Police Administration would commence disciplinary proceedings into their conduct upon completion of the ongoing probe by Parliament.”

“In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the Police administration has suspended their interdiction.”

A police source told citinewsroom.com that henceforth Dampare, who chairs POMAB and is also part of the Police Council chaired by the Vice President, will not be part of any meeting that will decide the fate of the three officers.

COP Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Gyebi have all appeared before the 7-member Parliamentary committee probing the leaked audio.

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee, COP Mensah accused the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, of mismanaging the Police Service.

He claimed that the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among police officers.

COP Mensah also admitted to being involved in politics and working in the interest of a political party, although he did not disclose which party it was.

His comments align with similar sentiments expressed in the leaked tape, where he was heard saying that the IGP must be removed to ensure the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

However, COP Mensah strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape, claiming that it had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Supt Asare also noted that portions of the tape were doctored and accused the IGP of plotting the audio recording when he appeared before the committee.

The investigation into the leaked audio, however, took a new turn on Monday after a fresh tape emerged.

This revelation came to light after COP George Mensah and Supt. George Asare testified that portions of the original tape in evidence were doctored.