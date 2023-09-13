A local fetish priest, Togbe Gadefia, has been arrested by the Asamankese Police in the Lower West Akim Municipality for attacking his ex-lover, Rakia Huseini, with a machete.

The attack took place on Monday evening when Gadefia ambushed Huseini as she was walking home from work. He inflicted deep machete wounds on her knee and tried to hack her head, but she managed to block the machete with her hands, in the process amputating her forearm.

Huseini was rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital by passersby, who found her in a pool of blood. She was later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for surgery.

Gadefia later reported himself to the police and visited the crime scene with investigators. He is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court soon.

The motive for the attack is unclear, but sources say Gadefia may have been angry that Huseini was planning to marry another man.

The attack has shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety of women. The police have vowed to bring Gadefia to justice.