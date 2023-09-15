The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has encouraged public sector workers to fully embrace technological advancement for efficient service delivery across the various sectors of the economy.

The sector Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful maintains that it has become imperative for both Civil and public officials to recognize the potential of emerging technology to transform national development.

Speaking at the graduation of the first Cohort of the DigSmart Pilot Graduation ceremony in Accra, Mrs Ekuful urged the public service officials to constantly upgrade their skills and competence.

“This ceremony is not just a celebration of individual accomplishments but it is a testament to the collective progress and our government’s commitment to harnessing the power of digital technology because like it or not our world is changing every day and we cannot sit back and watch these processes unfold or leave it to the private sector.”

“When we talk about public-private partnerships, the public sector must be equipped to do its part so that collectively, we move our country forward. So possessing or acquiring digital skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity for it is the key that will unlock doors to endless opportunities, drive innovation and empower individuals to shape their own destinies,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Head of Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey Darkoh underscored the need to leverage technology to ensure transparency in the public sector.