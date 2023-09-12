A five-year-old pupil is suspected to have been swept away by floodwaters in an open drain in Moshie Zongo in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The incident occurred as schoolchildren were making their way home from school. The young victim, identified through her school uniform as a student of Utopia International School in the Old Tafo Municipality, was found by concerned residents who then initiated efforts to trace her identity.

The Assembly Member for the Moshie Zongo Member Electoral area, Emmanuel Nti Kyei, in an interview with Citi News, said that the victim’s family has been contacted.

“After this evening’s rainfall, a certain guy called me and said they had found a dead body along the river bank, so I quickly told them to identify the follower because I was a bit far. It was later they informed me that he was a school pupil from one of the institutions and the school they mentioned was one of the private institutions.

“The school they mentioned was not in our area, so l called the Tafo presiding member and asked if he knew a school by the name Utopia International School, which was the only identification. Someone gave me directions to the school and was told they had informed the police. I was told the police had taken the body to the morgue,” the Assembly Member for the Moshie Zongo Member Electoral area narrated.

The police have since conveyed the body to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.