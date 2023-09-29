George Afriyie, a presidential aspirant for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has filed his appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and has secured an injunction on the GFA presidential elections slated for October 12, 2023.

This comes days after the GFA Elections Appeals Committee’s decision to uphold Afriyie’s disqualification from contesting the elections.

This year’s GFA Presidential race was originally shaped to be a two-way contest between Afriyie and incumbent GFA President Kurt Okraku.

However, with Afriyie’s disqualification upheld by the Appeals Committee, Okraku was on the verge of running unopposed.

The scheduled Ghana Football Association congress slated on October 5, 2023, was also postponed due to a court-ordered adjournment related to the dispute between King Faisal Football Club and the football governing body.

This development throws the elections into limbo with no one knowing what next.