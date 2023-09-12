Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged eligible Ghanaian voters, including those who have just turned 18 and adults who have not yet registered, to take advantage of the Limited Voter Registration exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, September 12.

The exercise is being conducted at all Electoral Commission district offices across the country. Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the fundamental right to vote starts with the responsibility of registering with the Electoral Commission (EC) and encouraged citizens to actively participate in the process to ensure their eligibility for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia conveyed this message through a Facebook post, underscoring the significance of civic engagement and the role of voter registration in enabling citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Despite facing an injunction application from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties, the Electoral Commission is proceeding with the Limited Voters Registration Exercise on September 12.

The registration is taking place at all 268 District Offices. According to the EC, the exercise is scheduled to run until October 2, 2023.

Eligible individuals who have turned 18 since the last registration in 2020 or those who did not register for various reasons are encouraged to visit their District Office of residence.

To register, they will need either their Ghana Card or Ghana Passport as identification. In cases where eligible applicants do not possess these identification documents, they can be vouched for by two registered voters to facilitate their registration.

The five political parties, including the NDC, CPP, All People’s Congress, Liberal Party of Ghana, and Great Consolidated Popular Party, filed a lawsuit on September 7 challenging the EC’s decision to limit the voter registration exercise to its district offices.

They argue that this decision may disenfranchise many eligible voters, particularly those in remote areas.