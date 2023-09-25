Music, media entrepreneur and politician Baba Sadiq has said that event organisers in Ghana spend almost $3.5 million on Nigerian artists alone every December.

Baba Sadiq disclosed this ahead of the inaugural Guinness Accravaganza, a multi-artsy experience celebrating all things black and magical in Accra.

The event, held at the all-new Barndoor Beer Garden on September 20, 2023, featured seasoned enablers across Ghana’s tourism, creative, and cultural industries.

They included PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson (founder Bentsifi/Native Adventures), Abdul-Samed Sadiq (Digital, Ecommerce, and Culture Manager at Guinness Ghana), Anabelle Mckenzie (Director, Year of Return), Kennedy AgyapongJr (Co-founder, Afrofuture), Mariam Agyeman-Buahin (Founder, Let She Go), and Sadiq Abdulai Abu (Founder, 3Music TV | Full Circle Management).

On the topic of the challenges event organisers are facing in securing sponsorships, Baba Sadiq said:

“From the beginning of the year If you look at the budget allocated to the tourism sector alone it can’t cater for the whole year, but they can’t complain for fear of being victimised…they know they’re struggling but wouldn’t say it…look, in December alone events in Ghana ship in over 3.5 million dollars on Nigerian talents alone.”

Baba Sadiq who is also the parliamentary aspirant for the Okaikoi Central constituency on the NDC ticket, added that event organisers are exploring alternative ways to fund their events.

Watch Baba Sadiq’s full submission below: