The grand finale of Voice Factory Season 5 kicked off with a bang! Jerry EL opened the show with a puissant rendition of “Wash the Tears” by Gramps Morgan.

Manuel, Titi, Seyiram, and Kleos have all delivered impressive performances.

After the first round, six of the 11 contestants will be eliminated. The remaining five contestants will be competing in the final round.

The show is still underway. Tune in to Citi TV to find out who will win the GHS20,000 cash prize, a fully paid trip to Dubai, and the bragging rights of being Ghana’s next music star.

