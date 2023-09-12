Heavy rains have disrupted the limited registration exercise in the New Juaben South Municipality in Koforidua.

Eligible voters who were in queues awaiting their turn had to abandon the center to seek shelter immediately the rains set in forcing officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) to take shelter themselves with their machines.

Eugene Nana Yaw Brempong, the New Juaben South New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Officer and Ahmed Tijani Mikano, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser of New Juaben South Constituency called on the EC to relocate the Koforidua Center to a safer place.

Mr Brempong said “It has to do with the positioning of the registration centre. I think that it is going to be a big problem for them…So we pray that we can change the location to a better place within the vicinity. Because there are places that it won’t be so much of a worry to anybody.”

Mr Mikano for his part said “We proposed the centre is very very bad but we have no option but to continue. When we came in the morning we told them because of the weather we should have done it inside the premises but they chose to do it outside. The centre is not favourable, they should get a favourable place for this exercise.”