Tech giant Huawei has officially launched its 2023 Seeds for the Future program, aimed at nurturing young ICT talents for a sustainable digital future.

The launch was held in collaboration with the Ghana Ministry of Communications and Digitalization at a virtual event on Friday, September 1.

The program aims to ensure that young talents have access to the necessary skills and mindsets to succeed in a fast-changing world.

This year’s Seeds for the Future program is an eight-day intensive online training that will benefit 70 female university students who are majoring in STEM-related courses.

The training, which will take place from September 4 to 11, 2023, will cover cutting-edge topics such as 5G, AI, Digital Power, and Cloud Computing. It will also help participants develop their leadership skills.

Speaking at the webinar, Huawei Ghana’s deputy managing director, Kweku Essuman Quansah, said that the 2023 program will provide a $100,000 startup fund to support the project ideas of the top three teams.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this program is more than a technical training! It’s an initiative aimed at encouraging participants to make a tangible impact. Huawei, in pushing this agenda will provide a USD 100,000 startup fund to support the project ideas of the top three groups. These outstanding students will also get the opportunity to attend the Startup Sprint event in China, to gain real-world business experience,” the deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Kweku Essuman Quansah said in a speech.

The Deputy Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ama Pomaa Boateng, also spoke at the event, and she underscored the importance of harnessing ICT talents.

“In today’s evolving digital landscape, organizations are compelled to adapt and leverage technology to stay competitive. Integrating ICT solutions in the operation of organizations has become an essential tool in enhancing productivity and unlocking new potentials. It is in this regard that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, has put at its forefront the training of more ICT talents to boost the country’s digitalization drive through its “Girls in ICT “initiative.

“As a Ministry championing the “Girls in ICT” initiative, I am glad to say that this training, is a step in the right direction. The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization will continue to throw its weight behind such talent development initiatives for an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.”