COP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Director-General of Services at the Police Head Office, has stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is not obliged to promote any police officer.

Addressing students of the Police Basic School as part of the Snatch Them Young Police Initiative, COP Bediako admonished the students who intend to join the service in future not to assume that the IGP must promote them because they have been in the service for long.

“You cannot go and tell the IGP that, I have worked so I need promotion, as if he is obliged to promote you, whether you work or you don’t work. No. The answer is, it depends on how you have worked within the period then the IGP will promote you. So in future, if you become police officers put that in your mind.”

COP Bediako’s comments come in the wake of claims by COP Alex Mensah to the parliamentary commission probing the leaked tape plotting the IGP’s removal that morale in the Police Service is low due to the failure of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to promote officers due for promotion.

COP Mensah also alleged that the IGP is mismanaging the Ghana Police Service.

COP Mensah, also a former Director General in charge of Technical, Ghana Police Service made the allegation when he appeared before the seven-member bi-partisan Committee probing into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, from office ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of Police officers are not happy. You can call the Police officers underground and they will tell you,” he said.