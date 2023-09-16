Gospel superstar Nana Yaw Boakye better known as MOG Music has praised the contestants of the Voice Factory Season 5 for their exceptional talent.

In an interview with Chris Kata on the show, MOG said that all the contestants are “putting on their A-game” and that he is amazed by their talent.

As a guest performer on the show, the celebrated Gospel singer also spoke about the importance of the competition for aspiring singers.

“This is where their journey begins…Voice Factory is a great platform for them to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience.”

MOG is known for his energetic and engaging stage presence, and fans can expect him to deliver a thrilling performance on the ongoing grand finale of the Voice Factory Season 5 on Citi TV.

The 11 contestants who are currently competing for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and a fully paid trip to Dubai are Kleos, Rigwello, Cielo Bee, Ernest, Manuel, AG Wilson, Jerry EL, Princess, Titi, Bella and Seyiram.