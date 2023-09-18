The prime suspect in the murder of Princess Afia Ahenkan, a 35-year-old businesswoman at Apaaso near Sokoban within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti region, has admitted to the offence in court.

The prime suspect, Allister John, a security guard of the deceased, and his accomplice James Anokye were arrested through a targeted intelligence-led operation on September 14, 2023.

According to the police, the two suspects went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration number GS 307-21, which they subsequently sold.

The car has since been found at Adenta with its documents and impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation.

The suspects were arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court on September 15, 2023, and remanded to reappear on October 3, 2023.

According to the facts of the case read during the court proceeding, the alleged act was a conspiracy between 5 persons including the two suspects who have been remanded.

The prosecution noted that the other three suspects are currently at large as efforts are in place to get them arrested.

Although the plea of the suspects was not taken, the prime suspect, Allister John admitted to committing the act and took full responsibility for his actions but prayed to the court for leniency after the facts were read to the suspects.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution prayed the court to remand the suspects to allow the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.