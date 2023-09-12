Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing a leaked tape on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has ordered the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah appear before it on Wednesday for further investigations.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu has also been asked to reappear before the committee on Wednesday, September 13.

This comes after the IGP and the three senior police officers implicated in the leaked tape appeared before the committee on Tuesday.

At the end of the proceedings, the Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea said all witnesses must appear with their lawyers on Wednesday for continuation of sittings.

“The witnesses should come back tomorrow with their lawyers. The IGP should come with his lawyers, the Minister of National Security should show up with his lawyers and proceedings will continue,” he stated.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on Tuesday categorically denied any involvement in plotting a secret recording with Bugri Naabu.

The leaked tape probe has garnered substantial public attention over the last few weeks.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee probing the audio on Tuesday, September 12, the IGP refuted the allegations that he was part of a conspiracy to secretly record conversations of the three implicated police officers – COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi – and Bugri Naabu.

The IGP emphasized his commitment to upholding the law and maintaining the integrity of the Ghana Police Service. He expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, vowing to provide any necessary information or assistance to uncover the truth behind the leaked tape.