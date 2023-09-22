A group of Ghanaian celebrities have joined the Democracy Hub group for Day 2 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

On Thursday, the protest was disrupted after the Police rounded up 49 of the organisers and locked them in police cells for unlawful assembly.

The protesters were rounded up at the 37 bus terminal, where they had assembled for the planned protest. The protesters were released late Thursday evening after extensive negotiations with the Police by their lawyers.

The group has vowed to continue their protest despite the arrest of some participants and alleged intimidation by the police.

On Friday morning, celebrities including Efia Odo, EL, Kelvyn Boy and comedian Warris joined demonstrators gathered at the 37 lorry park to march to the Jubilee House.