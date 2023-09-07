A parliamentary candidate contesting the Ketu North Constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region, Dr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has withdrawn from the race.

In a letter to the party’s election committee, Dr Dzamesi said he was very hopeful that the NPP would benefit greatly from new faces and fresh perspectives, as he had decided, on personal grounds and after due consideration and consultation, not to contest for the Parliamentary Candidature of the party in the constituency.

“I therefore write to officially inform you that I have withdrawn from the Parliamentary Candidacy race for the NPP in the Ketu North Constituency. I hereby call for a united front to support the candidate whom we believe can best represent our interests and work tirelessly for the progress of our party in the constituency,” he stated.

Read his full letter below: