The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied withholding the promotions of officers who are due for promotion.

Recently, 82 aggrieved police officers sued the Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the IGP for acting unfairly and capriciously with respect to the failure of the Ghana Police Service to promote them.

The police officers claimed that they were due for promotions after the completion of their studies, through the study leave with pay policy, of the service, but they are yet to be promoted several months after the completion of their studies.

However, Dr Dampare refuted these allegations and indicated that the service had promoted all who were due.

“There is no hold up of promotion of any junior officer in the whole police service,” he said. “Even as we speak, the structure has been that any junior officer who is four years is sent to training and they are promoted. And they are waiting to promote the next set of officers who are due for promotion…So nobody in the service whose promotion is being held. So that is another set of concocted stories which is being put out there for mischievous reasons.”

“So everybody who is supposed to be promoted based on the junior rank has been done and everybody who is supposed to be promoted based on the senior rank have been promoted and that is where we are,” he stated.