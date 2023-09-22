The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, has cautioned individuals who have not yet attained eighteen years against participating in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

She contends that some politicians are influencing some teenagers to partake in the exercise.

Speaking to Citi News, Madam Alhassan cautioned persons, especially within her constituency, against this move.

“What I will also caution is for those below 18 years…if you are not yet 18 years old, Please just wait very soon you will turn 18 years, and become part of the process. Don’t allow anyone to deceive you by increasing your age.

“You do this today just for the process and in future, it will affect you. It is in your interest not to follow anyone,” the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon advised.

The Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at all the 268 District offices of the commission nationwide for eligible Ghanaians who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.

The registration exercise, which will end on Monday, October 2, 2023, will afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register during the 2020 registration exercise to register.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced on September 18 that it had registered a total of 182,831 voters in the first six days of the limited voter registration exercise being conducted across the country.