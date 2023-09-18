The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 182,831 voters in the first six days of the limited voter registration exercise being conducted across the country.

This was announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, at a press briefing in Accra, dubbed, “Let the Citizen Know” on Monday.

“At the end of six days, we have recorded a total of 182,831 registered voters. Western region recorded 11,644 representing 6.4% of persons registered; Western North registered 6,491 representing 3.6%; Central region registered 17,590 representing 9.6%; Greater Accra region has registered 27,264 representing 14.9%; Volta region registered 12,681 representing 6.9%.”

“Oti region registered 4,427 representing 2.4%; Eastern region registered 19,327 representing 10.6%; Ashanti region registered 29,255 representing 16%, Bono region registered 6,580 representing 3.6%; Ahafo region registered 4,244 representing 2.3%; Upper East registered 8,639 representing 4.7% and Upper West region registered 5,241 representing 2.9%,” Mrs Mensa stated.

The EC Chairperson also revealed that the number consisted of 53.9% males as against 46.1% females.

The Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at all the 268 District offices of the commission nationwide for eligible Ghanaians, who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.

It formed part of the EC’s preparations towards the conduct of the 2024 general elections in 2024.

The registration exercise which would end on Monday, October 2, 2023, would afford Ghanaians who had attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons couldn’t register during the 2020 registration exercise.