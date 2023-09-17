This is a live update of the game between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea FC. The game kicks off at 1pm at the Vitality Stadium.

Line ups:

The home side has no Antoine Semenyo where as there is no Moises Caicedo in the Chelsea starting XI.

Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu gets to his first Chelsea start, and so does the Ukrainian star, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Moisés Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke not in Chelsea squad today with reports suggesting that injuries could be the reason for their absence.

What the coaches said:

Pochettino on Moisés Caicedo not in Chelsea squad today: “Caicedo arrived back with a knock in his knee”.

“We need to assess him in the next few days but he wasn’t available for today, that’s why he not here”.

Bournemouth gaffer, Andoni Iraola says he wants to give Chelsea a tough time at the Vitality Stadium.

The game:

Bournemouth gets the game underway.

Ten minutes gone and its Chelsea who have the upper hand at the Vitality Stadium with Bournemouth chasing shadows so far.

Chelsea goes close again as Jackson and Mudryk combine nicely but the strike from the Senegalese hits the post.

Chelsea switched off at the back giving a huge chance to Ouattara Dango who sees his effort saved by Robert Sanches.

The Blues go close yet again but Conor Gallagher’s effort has been parried away by Neto to keep the score line blank.

More to follow…