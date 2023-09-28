Mastercard Foundation is set to unlock great opportunities for young Ghanaian women interested in venturing into the agricultural, and educational sectors, thereby breaking the barriers in higher education.

It also seeks to support small start-ups in the health and creative industry with the vision of helping them add value to their businesses to compete internationally.

The Foundation, which is therefore targeting to support about 70% of enterprises nationwide by 2030, is impacting numbers beyond the globe.

Apart from offering scholarships to the youth to pursue their education at the tertiary level, Mastercard Foundation also gives skills training to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in the agricultural value chain.

Addressing journalists during a media roundtable discussion, the Country Director of Mastercard Foundation, Rica Rwigamba, explained that Africa is the land of opportunities, stressing that they are poised to make an impact in the lives of the youth.

“Africa is the land of opportunities, and we believe with the right skills, the youth will get the right education and employment they seek,” Rica Rwigamba stated.

Some beneficiaries of Mastercard Foundation expressed their appreciation to the Foundation for brightening their corners by offering them life-changing opportunities.

They also advised the youth to make use of the opportunities available to them in their endeavours by making an impact.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program envisions a transformative network of young people and institutions driving inclusive and equitable socio-economic change in Africa. Since launching in 2012, the Program has supported nearly 40,000 young people in Africa to pursue secondary or tertiary education.

To enable Scholars and young people across Africa to succeed, we know there is a need to address systemic barriers in higher education, strengthen capacity, support innovative solutions across critical sectors, and connect ecosystem actors together to amplify our impact across the continent.

Working together alongside young people, universities, NGOs, and other higher education stakeholders, the Program strives to create the conditions that will enable young people to attain inclusive and relevant education, transition smoothly into dignified and fulfilling work, and lead transformative lives.

The Scholars Program is implemented through our partner universities and non-governmental organizations. The application process and decision-making are managed individually by each partner. If you are interested in becoming a Scholar, you must apply through the university of your choice.

Partner institutions have their own deadlines and admission fees. We recommend that you research the application guidelines or contact the institution of your choice for more information. For schools that require application fees as part of the admissions process, the fees will be reimbursed if the student is selected for the Scholars Program.