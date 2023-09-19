The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed deep concern over the increasing spate of coup d’états occurring on the African continent.

He attributes these military takeovers to the challenging economic conditions faced by nations, leading to the ousting of democratically elected governments.

Addressing the St. Andrews Africa Summit in Scotland, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II vehemently opposed the notion of military coups as a solution to Africa’s problems. He emphasized that regardless of the circumstances, he firmly believes that military takeovers are not the answer.

“Let me make it categorically clear that regardless of the circumstances, I do not think that a military takeover offers the solution to the problems of our continent. There was a time when circumstances produced the notion that the gun was the solution, those times are over.

“We are in completely different circumstances now. The critical problems confronting Africans’ economy from North to South, East to West, the burden is the economy,” the Asantehene said.

several African countries have experienced coups in recent years, with notable instances in Niger and Gabon.

The most recent incident occurred in Gabon when military officers took control on August 30, announcing the annulment of election results that declared President Ali Bongo the winner.

The electoral commission’s declaration had sparked allegations of fraud by the opposition.