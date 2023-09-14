The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

The Minority says Aidoo has mismanaged the cocoa sector and has worsened the plight of cocoa farmers. They argue that he is no longer fit to occupy the position of CEO.

Speaking to journalists in the Ashanti Region, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the cocoa sector is collapsing despite an announcement of a 68 percent increase in the producer price.

“Clearly, something is amiss at COCOBOD because we are seeing the production of cocoa coming down to the lowest in the last fifteen years and we have also seen them recording massive losses since 2017. Last year, according to their own audit report, we declared a loss of GH¢2.4 billion in one year and so I don’t see why the CEO should be in office despite these happenings.”

The Minority has accused Aidoo of incompetence and corruption. They say he has failed to implement the necessary reforms to improve the cocoa sector.

The Minority has also accused the government of short-changing cocoa farmers by increasing the price of a bag of cocoa to GHC1,300.

According to the Minority caucus, cocoa farmers should have been given at least GHC2,500 per bag.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku, slammed the government for giving cocoa farmers “peanuts”.

He expressed worry over the price given to cocoa farmers, stressing that this season is a good year for cocoa farmers to benefit from their produce.