The Minority in Parliament is engaging communities ahead of its protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ernest Addison and his deputies dubbed: #OccupyBoGprotest.

The engagement is to psyche them on the need for them to join the Minority in the protest seeking to remove the governors from office.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the governor had failed the country for which reason he must be removed.

Speaking to journalists after a community engagement in the Odododiodio constituency on why the governor should resign, Dr. Ato Forson said the Minority has planned a series of events including a protest to get the Governor out.

“We are actually going to organise a mass action. That is why we are doing community engagement to use the masses to walk and present a petition to the government. We have agreed the route with the police.”

“The police have officially written to us acknowledging the new route and acknowledging that they are going to provide us the needed security on that day 3rd of October,” he stated.