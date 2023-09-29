Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley has said he is willing to return to the country to clear his name over alleged involvement in the death of his former label signee MohBad, but only if the police can guarantee his safety.

Marley made the vow during an interview with former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on Wednesday.

“100 per cent, if they can guarantee my safety, I will be there,” he said.

The Marlian Music Boss has been living outside Nigeria since he was accused of involvement in MohBad’s death on September 12, 2023.

He has denied any wrongdoing but has said he is afraid to return to the country without police protection.

Nigerian police have said they are investigating the allegations against Marley, but have not yet released any findings.