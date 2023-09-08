Deputy Minister for Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, says national service is the most patriotic way Ghanaians can serve their country.

According to the Assin South lawmaker, Ghanaians need the contribution of all their citizens to grow.

He said this on Thursday, September 7, during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the forecourt of the headquarters of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) in a ceremony called “NSS Remembrance Day” held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the NSS and to honor all fallen heroes who served the nation well through national service.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ntim Fordjour urged the youth to emulate the patriotism of these persons.

“Let us arise in the spirit of patriotism and serve Ghana, our motherland, beyond partisan, religious, or tribal rhetoric that divides us. The Ghana National Service Scheme has impacted our national development and will therefore be strengthened to deliver an enhanced mandate of building entrepreneurship, innovation, and employable skills among our youth.”

Meanwhile, the NSS owes personnel two months’ allowances, a situation that is causing them hardship.

The institution recently increased the allowances of beneficiaries from GHS559 to GHS713 to help them cope with the economic hardships they are facing.

Due to this, the Ghana National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has urged the NSS to pay the arrears of its members.