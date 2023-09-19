Telecom giant MTN has expressed its readiness to renew ties with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

This was made known when the leadership of the GJA paid a courtesy call to the management of MTN at the MTN Head office in Accra on Monday.

MTN CEO Selorm Adadevoh assured the GJA of the company’s preparedness to support the Association due to its importance to business development.

“GJA is an important Association and it’s important to us as a business. We look forward to collaborating with you,” the CEO emphasized.

He said the quality of journalism in the country is a priority to MTN, hence the need to renew the partnership in order to expand the frontiers of journalism in the country.

Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Georgina Asare Fiagbenu emphasized the strong relationship MTN has with the Media and enumerated activities/projects MTN has undertaken with the Media Associations to strengthen the bond.

She thanked the GJA and the media for their support of MTN’s business over the years.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO) Adwoa Wiafe reiterated that MTN will continue to work with the GJA for mutual benefits and for the industry.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour expressed his appreciation to MTN for their support to the media and appealed to them to strengthen the relationship between the two institutions.

“One thing commendable is your support for GJA Awards. You have been with us through thick and thin,” Mr. Dwumfour stressed.

In that regard, the GJA President appealed to MTN to support this year’s GJA Awards as a headline sponsor.