The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has cautioned the public against forecasted heavy rains.

This follows the inundation of parts of Accra on Friday after almost an hour of rainfall.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NADMO, George Ayisi, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) which the organisation was in constant talks with had indicated that there will be more rains.

As such, speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra, he said it was imperative for the public brace up for more rains in the coming days.

“We are in constant touch with GMeT and they keep updating us every time. They say the rains are going to be severe, they are going to be heavy so we should be careful. Those who are travelling in some cases it will be stormy, windy. If you are travelling to places where there are trees and co just be careful. If you are in areas where the roofing of houses or homes areas not too good, let’s be careful in those areas.”

“If we are in areas where we are not sure and they are flood prone let’s try and identify safe havens in the city and then let’s try and move to safer grounds for our ourselves and our relatives,” he stated.

Meanwhile, parts of Accra again saw large swamps of running water on roads following almost an hour of downpour on Friday.

Areas like the Tema Motorway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osu, and others were all heavily affected after close to an hour of rainfall.

The water left many houses and cars submerged and drains carrying running water were overflown, while some potholes on roads were enlarged and deepened.

Videos and comments about the situation and its attending impacts went viral on social media, with many users calling on the government to initiate measures to address the age-old problem.