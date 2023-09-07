Five opposition political parties in Ghana including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have today, September 7, filed a suit against the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court, following the electoral management body’s decision to restrict the upcoming limited voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The five parties are: the NDC, the Convention People’s Party (CPP), All People’s Congress, Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party.

The parties believe that the EC’s decision to restrict voter registration centers to district offices has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to register to vote in public elections.

The parties have filed an application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC from proceeding with the announced limited voter registration exercise pending the final determination of the substantive matter.

According to the parties, this is just the first of a series of actions they plan to take to compel the EC to conduct the upcoming limited voter registration exercise at the electoral area level.

The limited voter registration will be conducted for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years old after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has said that the exercise will be held at all 268 district offices of the EC across the country.

Click to read the document filed by the political parties