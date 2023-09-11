The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of planning to disrupt the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Speaking in a live interaction on his social media platforms, Mustapha called on the Ghana Police Service to be on the lookout for such attempts and deal with the culprits accordingly.

“The NDC intends to misbehave a lot as the process begins because they want to give the Electoral Commission a bad name. They are mobilizing thugs, bandits, and crooks across the country to attack district officers and other places where the registration will be ongoing.

“I want to urge the Ghana Police Service to be on the lookout for such clandestine and dastardly behaviour from the NDC and it should not be tolerated. We cannot allow dangerous people to destroy our democracy,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha also urged Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power to ensure continuity in the development, especially towards the party’s job creation agenda. He insisted that the NPP remains the best choice for the country.

“In terms of job creation, the NPP has created more jobs than any other government we have seen. The NDC in 2020 came with a manifesto that the aim was to create one million jobs in four years.

“In essence, they are going to create 250,000 every year. That is a very lazy approach and a drop in the ocean. The NPP has so far created far in excess of two million jobs and these figures are verifiable,” Mustapha said.

The limited voter registration exercise is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 12. It is being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) to update the voters’ register ahead of the 2024 general elections.