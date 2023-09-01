Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has announced his separation from his wife Bunmi.

The actor made the announcement in an emotional post on Instagram, saying that it was a “sad reality” but necessary for a “brighter and more fulfilling future.”

Ninalowo said that he had prayed and worked hard to avoid this outcome, but that he had come to realize that it was the best decision for both them.

He also said that he was heartbroken but not shattered and that he was determined to move on and be better for the sake of his children.

Ninalowo’s wife, Bunmi, has not yet commented on the separation.

In his post, Ninalowo said that he hoped that his fans would respect his privacy and pray for him and his wife during this difficult time.

He also said that he and Bunmi would continue to jointly take care of their children.