Despite warnings from the police, hundreds of protesters gathered at the 37 Trotro Station in Accra on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to participate in the OccupyJubilee House protest.

The protesters are demanding a range of reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.

The police had obtained a court injunction banning the protest, but the protestors defied the injunction and attempted to march to Jubilee House, the official residence of the President of Ghana.

The police responded by arresting several protesters including some of the organizers.

Approximately 50 members of the group are currently in custody at the regional police headquarters in Accra Central.

The organizers claim they never received any court notice, prompting them to gather at 37 on Thursday morning to march to the Jubilee House.

Law enforcement officers were present at the assembly point with buses and armed personnel to apprehend the protesters. The key among the arrested persons is the #FixtheCountry convenor Oliver Barker Vormawor.

The OccupyJubilee House protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations against the government. In recent months, there has been growing public discontent over the rising cost of living and the government’s perceived failure to address the concerns of the people.

The government has defended its record, saying that it is doing everything it can to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

However, the protestors say that the government is not doing enough and that the people of Ghana deserve better.