Ghanaian celebrity John Dumelo has clarified that he did not participate in Day 2 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest for political gain.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, organised by the Democracy Hub is against the high cost of living, leadership failure in resolving economic challenges, poor road infrastructure (#FixTheMotorWay), galamsey, corruption and greed.

Artists such as Kelvyn Bwoy, Kofi Mole, EL, Actor John Dumelo, Efia Odo and many others have also joined the protest.

In an interview with Citi TV, John Dumelo said that the prevailing level of arrogance among those in political power compelled him to participate in the protest.

In response to allegations that he was leveraging the situation to favour his political party and engage in campaigning, the aspiring member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency under the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] clarified that his involvement in the protest was driven solely by his concern as a Ghanaian citizen.

He emphasised that his interest in the demonstrations transcended party affiliations and that he was participating as a concerned Ghanaian.

“The country needs to be fixed. The prevailing level of arrogance is excessive. We need change…while some may claim that we are exploiting the situation for political gain, I am not here as a representative of any political party. I am here solely as a concerned Ghanaian citizen, and that is why I am participating.”