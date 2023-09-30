The Open Heavens Choir (OHC) is set to release its new song on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The song is dubbed “The Cross Medley.”

The OHC is a congregational choir of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) West Hills with a membership of about 70 people.

The choir is a spirit-filled group aimed at nurturing and grooming people with the passion to sing in the fear of God to meet all standards of music excellence. It also seeks to project and depict Christ through ministrations.

Nene Ofoe, Assistant Music Director of OHC told Citi News in an interview in Accra on Friday that the cross was a symbol of hope for every Christian as it brought them mercy, forgiveness, justification, protection, healing, sanctification and redemption.

“It was on the cross that Jesus Christ, the son of God died and His blood which is the blood of eternal covenant was shared for us. His blood has won for us freedom from the sting of death and restored back to us the eternal weight of Glory,” he stated.

As such, Mr Ofoe indicated that audiences were to expect spirit-filled songs pivotal to the cross experience, adding that “songs whose lyrical content emphasises the benefits of the death on the cross,” he added.

He also said the choir believed the medley would create a prayerful ambience that would enable people lay aside their accolades, achievements and failures and fix their gaze on Jesus Christ.

Similarly, Priscilla Ofosu, Organiser of OHC was of the belief that anyone who listened to the ‘The Cross Medley’ would remember the unconditional sacrifice of love Jesus Christ showed all and have an encounter with God.