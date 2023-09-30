Pamicor Ltd, a company specialised in production drilling solutions and human resource management, has recently acquired Master Drilling Ghana Limited (MDGL).

This acquisition is aimed at bolstering Pamicor’s presence in the West African mining sector.

MDGL is a subsidiary of Master Drilling International (MDI), a South Africa-based company. MDI is recognized as one of the world’s largest providers of rock boring and drilling services, with operations spanning across Africa, Latin America, the US, Canada, Australia, India, Turkey, China, and France.

As part of the acquisition deal, Pamicor has entered into a technical services agreement with MDI. This positions Pamicor to provide raisebore services and related mechanical excavation for the West African mining industry.

In addition to the MDGL acquisition, Pamicor has also invested in Nsoromma Resources Limited. This move is designed to leverage the commercial and technical capabilities of the Ghanaian-owned company, Nsoromma Resources.

This investment is expected to synergize with the acquisition of MDGL. Nsoromma Resources has been conducting due diligence to acquire several Ghanaian greenfield and brownfield mining projects, with the aim of ensuring Ghanaian participation in large-scale mining.

Dr. Kofi P. Amponsah-Mensah, the Executive Chair of Pamicor Ltd, commented on the acquisitions, stating that they were strategically made to provide specialised services and introduce technological innovations to improve operations in the mining sector.

Henry Antwi, the Executive Chairman of Nsoromma Resources, welcomed the partnership with Pamicor.

He believes that this collaboration will enhance Nsoromma Resources’ efforts to promote localization in the Ghanaian mining sector, create sustainable jobs, and develop the technical, commercial, and managerial capabilities of Ghanaians.