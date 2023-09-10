The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana has honoured Mr. Alex Nyamesa Kesse, the Managing Director of Stellex Pharmacy Ltd. (Konongo & Nkawkaw), for his immense and pioneering work in pharmaceutical care service delivery.

At its Annual General Meeting held in Tarkoradi, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana stated that the contribution of Mr. Alexander Nyamesa Kesse, the Managing Director of Stellex Pharmacy, in the promotion of pharmaceutical care services and general health promotion, cannot be overlooked.

“You were the first Board Chairman of the Asante Akim North and Central District Mutual Health Insurance Scheme, the first pharmacist to be promoted to the rank of Director of Pharmaceutical Services in CHAG, and in the history of the Presbyterian Health Services and CHAG, you were the first pharmacist to be appointed as the General Manager.

For these and many exemplary contributions towards the promotion of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and healthcare delivery, the PSGH confers on you its highest honour of Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana,” the statement reads.

Stellex Pharmacy was established in 1995 at Konongo in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region. It was the first and only community pharmacy between Nkawkaw and Kumasi, serving over 30 communities.