The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has denied allegations that political affiliation is considered when judges are appointed to the bench.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference in Cape Coast, Boafo said that the allegations are untrue and that judges are appointed based on merit alone.

“It is instructive to state that same as the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court where nominations are made by three parties namely the government represented by the Attorney General, the judiciary, and the Bar, appointments to lower courts bench and high court are pursuant to advertisements in the dailies inviting persons qualified to apply,” he said.

Boafo, who is also a member of the Appointment Committee of the Judicial Council, said that the committee does not ask applicants about their political affiliation.

“There is never a requirement that an applicant has to show his political affiliation,” he added.

Boafo’s comments come amid concerns about the politicization of the judiciary in Ghana. In recent years, there have been several cases of judges being accused of bias in favour of the government.

However, Boafo said that the GBA is committed to ensuring that the judiciary remains independent and impartial.