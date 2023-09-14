The Ministry of Trade and Industry has suspended Portland Cement from acquiring new permits for the construction of new factories for the manufacturing and bagging of cement.

The directive, according to the ministry, takes effect from September 13, emphasising that all processes leading to the granting of such permits are suspended until further notice.

The Minister of Trade, K.T Hammond in a statement further instructed regulatory institutions to ensure compliance.

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry hereby directs that effective 13th September 2023, No permits shall be granted or issued for the construction of new factories for the manufacture and bagging of cement.

“All processes leading to the granting of such permits are hereby suspended until further notice. Regulatory institutions are to take note for immediate release and compliance,” the Ministry said in its statement.

