The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

This comes after the NDC expressed numerous concerns over the usage of the new Constitutional Instrument (CI) by the Electoral Commission (EC) in its ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Speaking at a round table discussion organized by a coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Accra on Thursday, the NPP’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, opined that the NDC’s return to IPAC would be the surest means by which their concerns could be heard.

“If you look at the current CI, the 91, it says that the EC must conduct continuous registration and it says also that there must be a modality committee and that committee has been formed at IPAC. We expected NDC to be part, to be around so that we can all discuss issues that will take on board the interests of all stakeholders,” Nimako said.

“And this they have reneged. And so we will rather continue to call on them to come back to IPAC for all parties to discuss,” he added.

The NDC has boycotted IPAC meetings since 2020, citing concerns about the EC’s neutrality and independence.