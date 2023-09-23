Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority and a native of Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku on Thursday, September 21, 2023, brought smiles to the faces of traders and market women in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region when he donated cash amounts to over 800 traders in the Municipality.

The move was aimed at empowering the market women financially.

Speaking to journalists, Sammi Awuku who is also the former National Organizer of the NPP said “These are our mothers, sisters and aunties who sacrifice for us always to make sure we get food to eat, the duty is on us to support them one way or the other”.

Mr. Awuku further said, “These traders hold the economy of Akuapem North and we must ensure that their jobs are sustained”.

Traditional leaders from Larteh including the Ahenasehene, the Benkumhene of the Akuapem Traditional area, Mamfehene and Kyidome Hene of the Akuapem Traditional Area were all in attendance.