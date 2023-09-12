Senior officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ), including special agents of the FBI, held discussions with the directors of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The talks centered on fostering collaboration, coordinating parallel investigations, and providing training assistance.

In addition, DOJ and FBI officials shared valuable insights and experiences in investigating and prosecuting cases involving fraud and public corruption.

The DOJ and FBI delegation was led by Arun Rao, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Division, while the OSP included Sammy Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications; Dr. Isidore Tufuor, Director of Prosecutions; Albert Akrurugu, Director of Asset Recovery and Management; and Emmanuel Basintale, Director of Investigations.