Legon Cities’ goalkeeper, William Emmanuel Essu, has made a passionate appeal to authorities for the settlement of long-overdue payments owed to him.

His heartfelt plea comes in the wake of the tragic passing of Sylvester Sackey, Legon Cities’ primary goalkeeper, as confirmed by the club.

Essu, who has experienced a decline in his health in recent weeks, has gained widespread attention on social media due to his impassioned request for the settlement of his outstanding dues.

His plea captured the hearts of many, especially after his crucial role in helping the Black Meteors secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports indicate that both the club and the national team owe the goalkeeper money for his participation in Ghana’s U23 AFCON victory against Algeria in March.

In a poignant letter addressed to former Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko, Essu bared his emotions, revealing the dire state of his health, which has left him without the means to access necessary medical treatment.

Legon Cities following the widespread news on their goalkeeper issued a statement pleading with the media and fans to be circumspect regarding the issue.

Meanwhile in June 2023, the Ministry for Youth and Sports said claims making rounds on social media that payment of the Black Meteors team has not been made for qualifying to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is untrue.

However, in the same statement, the Sports Ministry admitted to not paying the bonus for the team beating Algeria over two legs to book a place at the AFCON which took place in Morocco.

