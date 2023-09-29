Thousands of workers from different corporate institutions will converge at Eden Heights tomorrow, September 30, for the Citi Business Olympics 2023, the biggest corporate sports gathering of the year.

The event is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.

Staff from various institutions will participate in a variety of sporting disciplines, including 7-a-side football, basketball, sack race, volleyball, tug of war, and arm wrestling.

There will also be a CEO’s Challenge, where CEOs from participating companies will compete against each other.

The event is an opportunity for business owners, staff, and professionals with diverse backgrounds to socialize and network through sports.

It will provide a fair playing field for businesses and companies to showcase their sporting prowess, build camaraderie, and have some fun.

The Citi Business Olympics 2023, is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Lozarty Lozenges from Unicom Chemist Ltd., EK Brand Consult, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Hollard Insurance, Voltic Ghana Ltd, FanYogo and Universal Motors.