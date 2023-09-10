Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay was involved in a car accident on the Kwabenya highway in Accra on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The accident occurred around midnight when her Jeep Wrangler collided with a tipper truck.

Shay tried to avoid the truck, but her car veered off the road and crashed into a gutter.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage to the celebrated songstress’ car, but she could walk away with only minor injuries.

She was taken to the hospital for a checkup and was later released.

An eyewitness who saw the accident said that Wendy Shay complained of a headache but was otherwise in good spirits.