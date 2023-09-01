Samuel Atta Akyea, the chairman of the committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has strongly hinted that any witness who attempts to tamper with the controversial audio will be jailed.

He also indicated that anyone else who tries to doctor the tape will not be spared.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, who recorded the leaked tape, confirmed its authenticity.

However, one of the officers implicated in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah, who appeared before the committee, rejected the authenticity of the tape.

He insisted that he could not confirm all the details on the tape, arguing that it had been heavily “edited.”

“The audio is edited, serious editing has gone on. So I can’t sit here and confirm. With modern technology, anything can be done.”

COP Mensah’s legal team had also requested for about an hour and a half to compare the transcript and the audio that was made available to them.

However, Mr. Atta Akyea warned that COP Mensah could be jailed if he attempted to tamper with the tape that was given to him.

“There’s no way a witness before this committee would want a sub evidence and we will not give him. But if the witness is sufficiently funny and wants to doctor what we have given him, he’s in jail already, and he knows, so whether he will tamper with the evidence that we will graciously give him, he should go ahead and do it. It’s called evidence tampering. We will not stop you if you want to get the audio and the transcribed version,” Samuel Atta Akyea stated.

The chairman of the committee assured that the committee has no intention of shaming any of the implicated officers.

“There is no incentive to shame or mess up anybody,” he assured.

The committee has been adjourned for COP George Alex Mensah to peruse the audio along with the transcription.

This followed his request to the committee to be furnished with the audio and to be allowed some time to go through the transcription and the audio.